Man rushes into house fire to save wife, both die

One person was killed and another was injured after their home caught fire Sunday in Hernando, Mississippi.

Steve and Sharon Jones lived at the home for 25 years. The couple’s daughter, Jamie Shepherd, calls her father a hero.

"He's a hero," she said. "He'll be the bravest man I know."

According to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, a neighbor called to report the fire in the 4700 block of Bright Road.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found a severely burned man and woman outside. Both were taken to a Memphis hospital.

A fire in the fireplace got out of control, quickly spreading to the rest of the house. After Steve escaped the flames, he ran back inside to save his wife, who had disabilities.

"He made it out, so he ran back in and he drug her out,” Shepherd said.

Steve died in the hospital. His wife was taken off of life support on Monday afternoon.

Sharon later died Monday night.

"He had all three of his kids there [in the hospital],” Shepherd said. “My husband was there, my sister-in-law, Megan, his sister. So he didn't die alone."

Shepherd returned to her parents’ home to sift through the rubble, taking just one stone as a reminder of the house in which she used to live.

"I have a flowerbed in front of my house. I was just going to set it up there,” she said.

Investigators deemed the the fire as accidental.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family's funeral costs. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.