New location for Summer Ave. DMV

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced the grand opening of the new Summer Avenue Driver Center Services Center.

The new center is located at 5266 Summer Ave. in the Perimeter Mall. The former location at 6340 Summer Ave. closed last Friday, Jan. 5th.

The new location is a full-service center, offering driver licensing, identification licensing, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, and handgun carry permits.

