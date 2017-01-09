New location for Summer Ave. DMV - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New location for Summer Ave. DMV

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced the grand opening of the new Summer Avenue Driver Center Services Center.

The new center is located at 5266 Summer Ave. in the Perimeter Mall.  The former location at 6340 Summer Ave. closed last Friday, Jan. 5th.

The new location is a full-service center, offering driver licensing, identification licensing, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, and handgun carry permits.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

