Man wanted after Helena-West Helena bank robbery

Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.

Officers rushed to Helena National Bank on Cherry Street just after 10 a.m. where the robber, who was armed with a handgun, got away with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is believed to have left the area in a dark-colored late model Buick. The suspect is described as a man about 5'6", weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a white shirt. He also had on dark jeans, black tennis shoes, blue latex gloves, a blue bandana, and a red cap.

If you have any information that could assist in the case, call detectives at 870-572-3441, or call the Little Rock FBI Filed office at 501-221-9100.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.