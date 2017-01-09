2 people shot in South Memphis

Two people were shot in South Memphis on Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said they received word that two people had been shot near the intersection of South Lauderdale Street and East McLemore Avenue.

"I don't know what happened. We just got a call--I don't know what happened," said a family member of both victims, who ran to the scene after learning her uncle and cousin had been shot.

"It's outrageous. It's outrageous," neighbor Quess Brown said. "Seems like every week it's something."

MPD said one of the victims is in critical condition, while the other is in non-critical condition. Both of them are were taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.

MPD is searching for two shooters. Witnesses told police the shooters ran off eastbound on Edith Avenue.

