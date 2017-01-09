Mid-South disagrees on most binge worthy Netflix show

Stars of Gilmore Girls in promotional shoot for show's Netflix revival. (Source: Netflix)

The Mid-South can't agree on which Netflix show it wants to watch the most.

While Mississippi and Arkansas residents agreed on Scandal being the show they absolutely had to see, Tennessee residents said Gilmore Girls was more necessary.

Ten states sided with Scandal, while only Tennessee and Utah chose Gilmore Girls.

The information was compiled by highspeedinternet.com. You can review every state's most streamed show by clicking here.

