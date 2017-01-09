St. Jude patient uses sign language to ask for more bubbles

A St. Jude baby is learning in the most adorable way.

Jace, who the hospital said is famous for his smile, was caught on video having a fun time with bubbles.

St. Jude said Jace uses sign language to ask for more.

Workers at the hospital are helping Jace learn sign language as he fights a large cancerous tumor in his spinal cord.

Jace’s mom said the progress of her son is “a miracle of God and science.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.