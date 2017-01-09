Rep. Cohen discusses plans for upcoming legislative session

One hundred Memphians packed an office building to speak with Congressman Steve Cohen before he returns to Washington for the upcoming legislative session.

From the Affordable Care Act, to rape kits and the Electoral College, Memphians wanted to know what Cohen plans to do when he got back to Congress.

"My priorities are to get whatever I can to help Memphis, Tennessee," Cohen said.

Cohen specifically pointed at the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, as something he'd work hard to keep in place for Memphians.

"It's simply a fact that there will be thousands of people dying if we repeal the Affordable Care Act," Cohen said. "People are going to die. If you don't get medical care, you will not detect illnesses that you may have."

Cohen spoke to a packed office about his opposition to President-elect Donald Trump on nearly every issue, but he said he will still be attending the inauguration on Jan. 20. He said he's going to work to find common ground with the 45th President of the United States, perhaps on issues like fighting ISIS, veteran care, and a new infrastructure bill.

"Roads and ports and runways are very important for the future of our country," Cohen said. "We used to be first. We're now about 28th. It should be a priority."

The congressman already proposed abolishing the Electoral College, but even if Congress passed that, 75 percent of the states would have to agree and vote for the change. Even Cohen admitted the effort may be too daunting.

"I'm persistent and I know there are hurdles, but I don't let them inhibit me trying to do what I think is correct," Cohen said.

