Giant bunnies to invade Memphis Brooks Museum

Giant bunnies will soon invade Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Don't worry, the giant bunnies are inflatable.

The rabbits are a part of Amanda Parer’s public artwork exhibit called Intrude, which places the illuminated, inflatable bunnies outside the museum.

The bunnies will be on display from Wednesday, January 18 to Sunday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

“It is an honor to bring my work to Memphis—this city is a legend to me. I'd like to thank the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art for their enthusiasm and support and thank Memphis for all they’ve given me and the world,” Parer said. “I’m considering this showing of Intrude a cultural exchange and hope my giant glowing rabbits fill your city with wonder. My work and Memphis have one thing in common—there’s a lot to talk about lingering right below the surface!”

The largest rabbit stands 23 feet tall. They first appeared at the Vivid Festival of Light in Sydney, Australia, in 2014. They have traveled the world ever since.

Along with the bunnies, Brooks will show a number of rabbit-related films to go with Intrude. These include:

Classic Film: Harvey, Saturday, January 21, 2 p.m.

Classic Film: Night of the Lepus, Sunday, January 22, 2 p.m.

Animated Film: Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie, Saturday, January 28, 2 p.m.

Classic Film: Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Sunday, January 29, 2 p.m.

