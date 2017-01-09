11-year-old shot, killed in Jackson

An 11-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson, Tennessee, according to Jackson Police Department.

JPD said the child was shot at Americas' Best Value Inn on Vann Drive on January 6 around 9:20 p.m. The child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and pronounced dead January 7 at 7 a.m.

JPD said its initial investigation suggests the shooting was accidental, but the case remains open.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.

