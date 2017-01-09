TDOT restocked, ready to go for any winter weather

Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is ready for the next round of winter weather in the state.

After a busy week last week in which the Mid-South received inches of snow, TDOT officials said they have replenished their salt supplies in all 95 counties should more winter weather occur.

“Tennessee’s weather can be unpredictable to say the least, so we begin our winter preparations months in advance,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “We have our salt bins fully stocked, our brine ready and our employees prepared to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”

TDOT has more than 247,000 tons of salt and 1.6 million gallons of salt brine ready to use. These mixtures are used to treat roads before winter weather rolls in.

