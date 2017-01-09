Penny Hardaway surprises Memphian with new HVAC system

It was the the surprise the Richins family was hoping praying for.

Memphis basketball legend Penny Hardaway surprised a Memphian with a new HVAC system for her home.

WMC Action News 5 and Conway Cares team up twice every year to provide deserving Memphis families with a new heating and cooling system for their home. It's a surprise we love to be part of and now the idea is catching on.

American Residential Services and Rescue Rooter teamed up with Penny Hardaway to surprise Hickory Hill resident Melony Walker with the first-ever National ARS Cares Initiative--a program designed to give away a new HVAC or water heater to a worthy recipient.

"My unit, at first, kept going out, and we had to go to the hotel last year," Walker said. "So, this is just a blessing!"

Hardaway said the surprise couldn't have happened to a better person.

"Melony was the first name that came to mind," Hardaway said. "She's a hard worker. I mean, she works from dusk to dawn and gives her all the community."

Walker is a known face in her community. She spends a large portion of her time working to make a positive impact in Memphis.

