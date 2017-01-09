Doctors urge women to be aware of thyroid disease

January is Thyroid Awareness Month and thyroid cancer is three times more common in women than in men.



The thyroid gland is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located in the base of the neck just below the Adam's apple.



Although relatively small, the thyroid gland plays a huge role in our body, influencing the function of many of the body’s most important organs, including the heart, brain, liver, kidneys and skin.



Thyroid disease is auto-immune, meaning, the body attacks itself.



Many women have a thyroid disease but don't even know it.



Dr. Mark Castellaw with the Baptist Medical Group in Memphis said the most common symptoms he hears for women with thyroid problems

is that something just feels "off."



"They'll start saying my hair doesn't do right or my skin stays dry all the time; I can't moisturize my skin," Castellaw said. "Often times that's

related to a thyroid disorder."

Other symptoms include chronic headaches, low energy, rapid weigh gain, a lump in your neck, or trouble swallowing.



To be certain it is the thyroid, Dr. Castellaw suggests women get a screening.



"It's just a little blood test that you do for thyroid," he said.



If the blood test picks up abnormalities then an ultrasound can help detect tumors or nodules.



If left undiagnosed, thyroid disease can have devastating side effects--like infertility.



In an effort to spread awareness, Dr. Castellaw said women should never ignore even the smallest signs.



"When you go see your doctor ask. There is nothing wrong with saying 'Hey doctor would you mind checking my thyroid. I may have

a problem,'" Castellaw said.



Learn more about thyroid awareness month here: http://www.thyroidawareness.com/

