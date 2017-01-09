Memphis teacher wins statewide award

Congratulations are in order for a teacher at Central High School, who was honored as one of three recipients of the 2017 Belz-Lipman Holocaust Educator Award.

Each year, the commission chooses a teacher from East, West, and Middle Tennessee who shows excellence in teaching students about the Holocaust.

Boyer and the other recipients will receive a monetary award to purchase new teaching materials.

"All I want is for my students to be informed, upstanding leaders of the future," Boyer said. "By studying the Holocaust, I hope they develop compassion and a sense of justice. Hopefully I have succeeded to some degree, and it is very special to receive recognition for it."

The awards will be given out at the Day of Remembrance on March 7 at the State Capitol in Nashville.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.