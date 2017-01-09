47-point buck shot in TN approved to become world record

A deer killed in Sumner County, Tennessee, set a new world record.

The 47-point buck was taken to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to be scored on Monday.

Stephen Tucker, 26, of Gallatin, Tennessee, took down the buck in November.

The deer rack scored 312 3/8 by Boone and Crockett officials. The incumbent world record stands at 307 5/8, set by a 15-year-old from Albia, Iowa.

“I have truly been blessed and I am very thankful,” Tucker said after learning the rack’s score. “I have had a lot of phones calls and questions and have tried to be patient waiting through the process. I am very appreciative to my family, friends, and the TWRA, especially Capt. Dale Grandstaff, who has led me through the process. I believe he has been as excited about it as I have.”

Another panel will measure the buck again at an awards banquet in 2019, where it could then be certified as a world record.

