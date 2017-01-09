TN medical marijuana recommendation axed

Tennessee lawmakers will have a more spirited debate about legalizing medical marijuana in the state in 2017. Shelby County commissioners aimed to put support for medical marijuana in their legislative agenda Monday, but instead sent it back to committee.

Commissioners said they received word Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell would not be behind such an item and so they pulled it out, but that doesn't mean they aren't backing it.

"I've got some relatives, one in particular--a cousin--that's got cancer, and she needs this," said Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland.

Roland calls medical marijuana a compromise between many county commissioners after going against the Memphis City Council and defeating a decriminalization measure for marijuana in the county at the end of 2016.

Memphis's decriminalization action is on hold because of an opinion by the Tennessee attorney general.

"I think we can walk that narrow line and get the people the medicine they need without legitimizing," said Roland.

Commission support for medical marijuana was part of the commissioners' legislative agenda for the new year and was set to be voted on Monday, but they took it out after finding out that Mayor Mark Luttrell's administration wasn't on the same page.

Commissioner Van Turner said the item is by no means dead.

"For those more sensitive issues we just may have to have a different vote on those issues and if the mayor can't support it that's fine," Turner said.

Some state republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly plan to introduce legislation making medical marijuana legal in 2017.

Arkansas approved medical marijuana in November.

John Marek with the marijuana advocacy group NORML Memphis said legalizing medical marijuana would be major progress and could open the door to other legalization options.

"From what we are hearing it's the most positive feedback we've had on the bill and it's the best chance we've ever had," said Marek. "In order to get there, it shows people that the sky doesn't fall when each step is taken."

