Southaven police search for 2 Dollar General robbers

Southaven Police Department is on the hunt for two men accused of robbing a Dollar General store.

The two men reportedly entered Dollar General on Airways Boulevard on January 7 just before 9:30 p.m. They were dressed in black and had a dark-colored handgun.

Police said they ran away from the store after the robbery.

If you know anything about the suspects, call SPD at 662-393-8652 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

