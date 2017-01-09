Grandmother of murder suspect apologizes to Tatum family

Eula Walker, a grandmother, is apologizing to the family of Kiara Tatum.

Walker’s grandson, 17-year-old Jaylen Clayton, is in juvenile custody, accused of shooting and killing Tatum on New Year’s Day.

“It's nothing that I can say--I'm just sorry,” Walker said. “I am so freaking sorry, I can't take this.”

Walker describes the situation as a nightmare. Clayton is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tatum, a LeMoyne-Owen freshman and aspiring nurse.

“We've been wanting to come and tell you we’re sorry,” Walker said. “I promise you ma’am. But it's so many threats and we don't know people in Memphis.”

Walker reached out to WMC Action News 5 because she said it is best to say something about the situation. She said Clayton moved back to Memphis in August from Los Angeles to spend his senior year with his mother.

“I know my grandson wasn't there to hurt her daughter,” Walker said. “He didn't even know the guy. He just met that person.”

Devante Robinson, 22, is also facing a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors said the two shot into a crowd of six people.

Family and friends said their goodbyes to Kiara on Sunday.

“Very, very tough,” Kiara’s friend Ashley Moore said. “I cry almost every day. Every day. Like, I just still can't believe that she's gone.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.