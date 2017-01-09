4 TN dogs to be featured in Puppy Bowl XIII

From left to right: Stormy, Tucker, Daphne, Lucky (Source: Animal Planet)

Four Tennessee dogs will be featured in Animal Planet's 13th annual Puppy Bowl.

The yearly event happens on Super Bowl Sunday. It puts two teams of puppies against each other in the cutest football-themed play date.

The puppies featured in the Puppy Bowl are always from shelters. The event is push to get people to adopt their next family member.

This year, four of the puppy players come from Tennessee.

Tucker, a 16-week-old Australian Shepherd mix, is from Williamson County.

Lucky, a 16-week-old Terrier mix, is from Rutherford County.

Daphne, a 19-week-old pit bull mix, is from Rutherford County.

Stormy, a 13-week-old mastiff/pit bull mix, is from Nashville.

You can watch them in action on Animal Planet on February 5.

