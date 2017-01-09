Germantown settles lawsuit with Inland Waste for $275k

A lawsuit between the city of Germantown and Inland Waste Solutions has been resolved.

The city will release $275,000 of the $1.3 million it withheld during Inland’s contract with the city.

The settlement was agreed upon Monday during a meeting of the mayor and board of aldermen.

While Inland was the Germantown waste collection provider, the city withheld $1,312,417 from Inland. The city used $536,647 of this money to cover expenses related to hire contractors to supplement Inland’s service, landfill fees, and internal customer service representatives.

City officials said this money was used to handle the large number of complaints from its residents about Inland’s services.

Inland sued the city of Germantown in January 2016 to get their money back. The city then counter-sued Inland for $256,655.

The city will retain the remaining $1 million after paying the settlement.

Waste Pro of Tennessee now handles Germantown’s waste collection.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.