Person of interest sought after fender bender turns to shooting

Surveillance photo of the person of interest (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest connected to a critical shooting.

A picture of a person of interest was released from the surveillance system at the B-52 market on North Hollywood. The shooting happened last Friday following a reported fender bender.

"He turned back around, and the guy had the gun out and shot him," Michael Young said.

Young is the victim's uncle; the victim is 28-year-old Brandon Morton.

Young said his nephew told him a man dinged his car in the parking lot, and while the men exchanged words, the man pulled out a gun.

"Why did you park so close? You could have parked over there. Why did you park so close and tear my car up?" Young asked.

Morton flagged down police on North Hollywood Street after the shooting.

The picture police released shows a man inside of the B-52 store moments before the shooting.

Morton's family now wants this person caught, and they are also sending out a warning.

"You put your life in danger if you exchange words with somebody. It's not even that serious," Young said.

Morton is still recovering in the hospital.

