Water line issue at Kate Bond fixed; schools open Tuesday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Kate Bond Middle School and Elementary School will be open Tuesday.

Monday, both schools closed early due to a water line break.

Shelby County Schools officials said the issue has been fixed and both schools will have a normal day of class Tuesday.

