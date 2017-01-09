ESPN: Derrick Rose absent from Monday's game; had family issue - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ESPN: Derrick Rose absent from Monday's game; had family issue

NEW YORK, NY (WMC) -

After a puzzling few hours, Knicks point guard Derrick Rose told team officials he had a family emergency in Chicago.

Rose was not present for his team’s game Monday against the Pelicans. He did not have permission to miss the game.

After the game, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek had no answers for Rose’s whereabouts.

According to NBA writer Howard Beck, teammate Joakim Noah talked to Rose and said he was OK.

Teammate Courtney Lee, however, had a different response:

Reports said Rose was at shootaround on Monday morning, but by game time, he was nowhere to be found.

According to ESPN, Hornacek later said the team expected Rose back in a matter of time.

