ESPN: Derrick Rose absent from Monday's game; had family issue

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Derrick Rose speaks during a news conference at Madison Square Garden in New York.

After a puzzling few hours, Knicks point guard Derrick Rose told team officials he had a family emergency in Chicago.

Rose was not present for his team’s game Monday against the Pelicans. He did not have permission to miss the game.

After the game, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek had no answers for Rose’s whereabouts.

Hornacek on Derrick Rose: "Right now we don't have enough information to give you anything." #NYKvsNOP #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 10, 2017

According to NBA writer Howard Beck, teammate Joakim Noah talked to Rose and said he was OK.

Joakim Noah says he spoke to Rose after the game. "He's OK." Does not elaborate. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 10, 2017

Teammate Courtney Lee, however, had a different response:

"All we can do is hope that he's all right," Courtney Lee says of mysteriously absent Rose. Says he was at shootaround. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 10, 2017

Reports said Rose was at shootaround on Monday morning, but by game time, he was nowhere to be found.

According to ESPN, Hornacek later said the team expected Rose back in a matter of time.

