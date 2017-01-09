MPD: Raleigh double homicide was 'drug-related'

Memphis Police Department said Monday's double homicide in Raleigh was drug-related.

Police officers were called to Huntington Hills Apartments on Coach Drive around 4:30 p.m. Officers went into an apartment, where they found a man and woman shot and killed.

"It's close to home and it's really like too much going on at the beginning of the year," neighbor Tiffany Harvey said.

Harvey lives in Raleigh and said the double homicide Monday at the apartment complex has her scared.

Jerry Pointer, 35, was arrested a few miles away, near the intersection of Grey Road and Russwood Road after officers searched for his 2004 GMC Envoy.

According to a police report, Pointer admitted to planning the murders and shooting both victims.

Officers found the two victims while they were performing a welfare check. Police have not released the identities of the victims.

Pointer is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

