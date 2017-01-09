Deidre Malone named chairman of Memphis NAACP

Deidre Malone has been named chairman of the Memphis NAACP chapter of the civil rights organization.

Malone is a former Shelby County commissioner who also ran for Shelby County mayor.

She's the founder, president and CEO of The Carter Malone Group, LLC--a public relations, marketing, advertising and government relations firm.

Before opening her firm, she served as vice president of Marketing Services for ALSAC- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Malone also served as the director of public relations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Malone also worked for WMC Action News 5 as a news producer, WMC-AM News Talk Radio Station and WLOK-AM Radio Station as a news reporter and anchor.

Malone is a graduate of Hinds County Agricultural High School in Utica, MS and Jackson State University in Jackson, MS. She also attended graduate school at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN.

Malone is expected to announce the new branch officers in the coming week or so.

Their installation is scheduled for January 22.

