Here's a look at our Tuesday morning headlines

Good Tuesday morning!!
Twenty-three different Memphis neighborhoods are getting the largest amount of money ever awarded by the Neighborhood Crime Prevention Grant program. We'll explain where it will work and how the money will be spent this morning.
Memphis police were busy last night investigating a double homicide in Raleigh and looking through new video that could shed a light on who killed an 81-year-old woman. Officers are still looking for the woman's killer. The Memphis police director issued a warning to the man responsible.
Orlando police are searching for the man they say shot and killed one of their own Monday morning. This morning new clues as to where the killer might be.
Also this morning, we'll show you how Mid-South law enforcement officers were honored for their bravery and public service.
We're sending a high 5 to a Shelby County Schools teacher who was given a special statewide honor. We'll tell you about it this morning.
Weather:
We have a wind advisory until 6 p.m. today... 20-25 mph winds with stronger gusts expected. It's going to be much warmer than expected this week. Temps could reach 70 at the end of the week!! We're talking about rain chances and the chance for severe weather. We'll explain what to expect in detail this morning with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
2 shot, killed at Raleigh apartments; suspect in custody
Derrick Rose absent from Monday's game; whereabouts unknown
81-year-old woman dragged by car, killed during robbery attempt
Police: Parents overdosed at White Castle in front of children
Join us on this much milder Tuesday morning!! We are live with all of your news, weather, and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Two Mid-South teens are top 10 finalists in the Toyota's National TeenDrive video contest.More >>
Two Mid-South teens are top 10 finalists in the Toyota's National TeenDrive video contest.More >>
A man convicted of shooting a FedEx driver in 2014 was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday.More >>
A man convicted of shooting a FedEx driver in 2014 was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday.More >>
Mavericks come back to win it, final score 100-93.
The Grizzlies end the year with a 43-39 record.More >>
Mavericks come back to win it, final score 100-93.
The Grizzlies end the year with a 43-39 record.More >>
Young adults looking for summer jobs will have an opportunity to land one.More >>
Young adults looking for summer jobs will have an opportunity to land one.More >>
Tennessee’s District 95 race is dealing with low voter turnout.More >>
Tennessee’s District 95 race is dealing with low voter turnout.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.More >>
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.More >>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.More >>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
FOX Carolina was flooded with calls and messages Wednesday night after viewers across the Upstate and the Mountains saw something streak across the night sky.More >>
FOX Carolina was flooded with calls and messages Wednesday night after viewers across the Upstate and the Mountains saw something streak across the night sky.More >>