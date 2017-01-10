Here's a look at our Tuesday morning headlines

Good Tuesday morning!!

Twenty-three different Memphis neighborhoods are getting the largest amount of money ever awarded by the Neighborhood Crime Prevention Grant program. We'll explain where it will work and how the money will be spent this morning.

Memphis police were busy last night investigating a double homicide in Raleigh and looking through new video that could shed a light on who killed an 81-year-old woman. Officers are still looking for the woman's killer. The Memphis police director issued a warning to the man responsible.

Orlando police are searching for the man they say shot and killed one of their own Monday morning. This morning new clues as to where the killer might be.

Also this morning, we'll show you how Mid-South law enforcement officers were honored for their bravery and public service.

We're sending a high 5 to a Shelby County Schools teacher who was given a special statewide honor. We'll tell you about it this morning.

Weather:

We have a wind advisory until 6 p.m. today... 20-25 mph winds with stronger gusts expected. It's going to be much warmer than expected this week. Temps could reach 70 at the end of the week!! We're talking about rain chances and the chance for severe weather. We'll explain what to expect in detail this morning with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

