1 injured in shooting at Airways, Holmes

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Holmes Road late Monday night.

First responders rushed to the scene around 10:30 p.m. There, they found the man in non-critical condition. He is expected to be OK.

No suspect information is currently available.

