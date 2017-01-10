Grizzlies Prep: 11-year-old injured in crash in front of charter school

An 11-year-old boy was injured in a crash in front of Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Jefferson Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Memphis Police Department initially said the boy was hit by a car.

However, Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School said two parents were involved in a crash, and the student was inside one of the cars.

MPD said the boy was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School said they anticipate the student's healthy return.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.