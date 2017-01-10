'Biker Dad' cruises south to lead team at WKRG - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'Biker Dad' cruises south to lead team at WKRG

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

WMC Action News 5 Assistant News Director Chris Best, also known to many as "Biker Dad," is heading further south to take over as News Director at WKRG in Mobile, Alabama. 

We here at WMC Action News 5 wish Chris the very best in his future endeavors. 

