Several Germantown schools affected by power outage

Houston High School, Houston Middle School, and Dogwood Elementary School are among 3,000 MLGW customers who lost power Tuesday morning in the Collierville and Germantown areas.

It's unclear at this time what caused the outages.

Germantown Municipal School District did not say whether classes were delayed or canceled for the day.

MLGW expects power to be restored to the area by 12 p.m.

A separate outage is affecting more than 700 people in Memphis.

