Firefighter injured while battling house fire

Firefighters battled flames at a vacant home on Millbranch Road near Shelby Drive.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Memphis Fire Department Lieutenant Wayne Cooke said one firefighter injured his back. He is expected to be OK.

Millbranch Road had to be temporarily closed in both directions.

Cooke said a bad outlet in the kitchen sparked the fire.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.