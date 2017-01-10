SCSO: Standoff ends, man found asleep in home

Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies said a barricade situation at a southeast Shelby County home is over.

Deputies arrived at the scene on English Drive near Germantown Road just after 10 a.m.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell said a man in his 30s was inside the home. Farrell said the fire department was called to the scene because the man reportedly overdosed, but firefighters were unable to get the man to come out of the home.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., when the man did not answer his phone, SCSO deputies sent in a robot to check on him. Farrell said the robot found the man asleep inside.

The man was taken to the hospital.

According to Farrell, the man and his wife separated in November, but he called her this morning to say he planned to harm himself.

