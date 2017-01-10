Memphian on a quest to find Amelia Earhart's plane

It is one of the biggest questions that has haunted researchers and historians for 80 years: What happened to Amelia Earhart in her quest to be the first woman to fly around the world and where is her plane?

The pioneer disappeared over the Central Pacific in July 1937 and now one Memphian believes he has the answer.

Jon Thompson said he knows where her plane is and plans to find it and solve the decades-old mystery.

Thompson is an avid collector and was an aerospace engineer by trade. WMC Action News 5 first spoke with him five years ago about his mission to find Amelia Earhart's plane.

He has recently secured new funding to fly back to the site in the Central Pacific, find the wreckage, and bring it up for the world to see.

“We think we can do it in three days. We've got the best team available in the world and we are funded by an ex-executive from Google,” Thompson said.

If his name sounds familiar, you might remember Thompson pulled off a Memphis miracle when he helped finance the final dives to the Titanic and cut a deal that gave Memphis the Titanic exhibition's world debut.

He said he’s already designed a barge that would house a floating exhibition of Amelia artifacts. He said he'll head to the Central Pacific sometime next month or early March.

