Elementary students praise MPD on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Mid-South law enforcement officers were honored for their bravery and public service on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

West Tennessee Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors and Shelby Oaks Elementary School students presented Memphis police officers with letters and treats Monday afternoon.

"My letter is about to appreciate what police officers do to protect and serve us," student Kenny Williams said.

Supporters also voiced their support for police officers using social media.

The day came amid some grim news for officers, as two law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in Orlando, Florida.

"Anytime an officer across the country is injured or killed in the line of duty we all suffer that loss," MPD Colonel D.L. Sheffield said.

