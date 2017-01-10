Man pleads guilty to trafficking teenage girls in Memphis

A man pleaded guilty to trafficking two teenage girls for sex.

Arsenio Rhodes, 26, admitted to bringing the girls, who were 15 and 17 years old, to Memphis from Lexington, Tennessee.

Investigators said the 15-year-old and 17-year-old were in Department of Children Services custody in Lexington in February 2014 when Rhodes picked them up and took them to a Memphis motel.

Rhodes threatened and beat the girls. He also put advertisements online, marketing them for commercial sex acts.

Rhodes was sentenced to eight years in prison. He will also be placed on the Sex Offender Registry.

Rhodes was also charged with aggravated rape, but he has not been convicted of those charges.

