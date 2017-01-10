Man pleads guilty to trafficking teenage girls in Memphis

Two sisters were shot and killed Thursday morning in Hickory Hill.More >>
Two sisters were shot and killed Thursday morning in Hickory Hill.More >>
There are many renovations underway at the Pink Palace and we were able to get the first look inside the progress.More >>
There are many renovations underway at the Pink Palace and we were able to get the first look inside the progress.More >>
One of the Memphis Grizzlies core four is out indefinitely with an injury.More >>
One of the Memphis Grizzlies core four is out indefinitely with an injury.More >>
The Overton Park Conservancy is under deadline to raise $1 million to save the Greensward, and they need your help.More >>
The Overton Park Conservancy is under deadline to raise $1 million to save the Greensward, and they need your help.More >>
The Malco Cinema will be reopening its doors and resuming all operations on Friday, April 14.More >>
The Malco Cinema will be reopening its doors and resuming all operations on Friday, April 14.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.More >>
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>