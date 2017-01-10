Former library worker accused of sexual assault; cannot be charged

A former city employee accused of sexual assault is no longer employed by the City of Memphis.

Memphis Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen said Christopher Carwile's last day was January 6, 2017.

Carwile was a Memphis Public Library worker. When the allegations surfaced in November, the city placed him on paid leave for about a week. He then returned to work (a city spokesperson said he was never allowed near children) until he was released in January.

One of the alleged victims said he is relieved Carwile is no longer working at the library.

"The reason we have been going public is because we want to protect other people from Chris Carwile," Kenny Stubblefield said. "We believe there have been kids who have walked in that building believing this is a safe place for them to come in."

Carwile was accused of assaulting a teenage boy in the late 90s while he was a Youth Ministry intern at Immanuel Baptist Church.

McMullen said Shelby County District Attorney's office decided not to prosecute Carwile because the statute of limitations on the crime has expired. The police investigation is also complete at this time. The released statement also points out that the allegations did not happen on city property or on city time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.