Days of service underway in honor of MLK

The new year is here and that means it's time for reaching out and serving others.

The new year is here and that means it's time for reaching out and serving others.

It has been 49 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was killed in Memphis.

It has been 49 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was killed in Memphis.

Memphians are stepping up and giving back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Junior's legacy.

Memphians are stepping up and giving back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Junior's legacy.

For several days, Memphians will get out of their homes and donate time to the community. It's all part of the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

City of Memphis typically holds a day of service to honor the late civil rights leader, but in 2017, Memphis is looking to expand the day of service to several days of service.

The event's kickoff took place January 12 at Benjamin Hooks Library at 4 p.m. Government leaders joined with volunteer groups, churches, and other philanthropic organizations to kick off an entire weekend of improving Memphis in honor of King's legacy.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, groups are planning to go out into the city and volunteer. There are opportunities for people who want to clean up blight, read to children, collect food, etc.

Click here to see a list of volunteer opportunities and the people you should contact if you want to help.

One of the groups participating is Memphis City Beautiful. Cindy Grivich Tucker works with that group.

"For over a decade Memphis has been celebrating and honoring Dr. King's legend with cleanups and beautifications all over the city," Tucker said. "It was wonderful when Volunteer Memphis got together and made it a citywide event."

David Williams with Leadership Memphis said his group alone is participating in 70 different projects.

"We're going to get out thousands of volunteers in over 70 projects all throughout the community," Williams said.

The projects are also designed to empower individuals, build up communities, and tear down barriers.

Many of those involved in the events took a few minutes to speak with WMC Action News 5 about their organizations and the Days of Service. To view the individual interviews, click on the link.

Jeff Rower, Chair of Volunteer Memphis

David Williams, President/CEO of Leadership Memphis

Estella Mayhue-Greer, President/CEO Mid-South Food Bank

Alton Cryer, Leadership Memphis

Keenon McCloy, Director of Memphis Public Library

Cindy Grivich Tucker, Memphis City Beautiful

Lori Spicer Robertson, United Way of the Mid-South

Angela Hill, City of Memphis

Reggie Davis, Street's Ministries

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.