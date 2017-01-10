Cordova mother arrested for voter fraud

A Cordova mother faces felony voter fraud charges stemming from the 2016 election.

Investigators said Sonya Sanders, 45, cast two votes this year. They said she arrived at the Bert Ferguson Community Center to vote. Sixteen minutes later she went to the Cordova Community Center, filled out a change of voter's information form and voted again.

Sanders' lawyer said investigators have it all wrong.

He said poll workers told Sanders she had to go to the other poll to vote.

"She never voted at the first location and there was never any intent to defraud the government or voting process," attorney Alexander C. Wharton said. "This would have never happened had the election workers followed protocol."

Wharton said Sanders showed the poll workers her ID and did everything she as she was instructed to do.

Sanders is charged with a felony. If convicted, she could spend 12 years in prison.

