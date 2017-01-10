Ambulance overturns off I-240, man ejected

An ambulance crashed on Interstate 240 on Tuesday afternoon.

One man was ejected from the crash, which also involved a truck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to non-critical.

Investigators said the ambulance ran off the road and flipped over. It's not clear which vehicle the ejected person came from.

"I can't believe it," witness Dempsey Cooper said. "I saw the ambulance--that's something you don't see everyday, an ambulance involved in a wreck. And I just wanted to stop to make sure everybody was okay."

Cooper said some good Samaritans rushed to help.

