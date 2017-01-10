Luxurious dog spa given green light in Collierville

Every dog has its day...and now, every dog can have its spa day.

Man's best friend will soon have a new place to escape from it all and enjoy the royal treatment. Yes, you read that right. We're talking about a special place that will cater to your dog's every need, itch, and scratch.

A dog spa, which is estimated to cost about $800,000 to open, was given the green light in Collierville.

"This is really the time to go for this dream I have," Margaret Yoder said. "I'm going to be the only person in the Mid-South region that has a swimming pool for recreation for dogs."

The luxurious dog kennel and spa will allow your beloved pet to run through the woods, splash in the pool, and play fetch. The pool will even be open to pet owners who are not boarding their dogs at the kennel.

The question is...can the average dog owner afford all the dog spa will have to offer?

Yoder said she does not want the fun to blow the budget.

"I don't plan on it being really expensive," she said.

The dog spa will open near the intersection of U.S. 72 and Distribution Parkway. It's unclear when the spa will open or how much it will cost for your pet to take a weekend retreat. Yoder hopes she can open by summer of 2017.

