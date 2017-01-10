Luxurious dog spa given green light in Collierville

A Tennessee lawmaker took to social media to express his anger about the way the child support system is set up and to encourage parents to avoid it.More >>
After ending the year with a 43-39 record, the Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs starting Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m.More >>
Election day is quickly approaching for many Mid-South municipal elections.More >>
Two sisters were shot and killed Thursday morning in Hickory Hill.More >>
There are many renovations underway at the Pink Palace and we were able to get the first look inside the progress.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A Hamilton County grand jury returned murder indictments Thursday morning against two men accused in the "disgusting" race-related slaying of a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy and then stopped to check on the child, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.More >>
A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.More >>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>
