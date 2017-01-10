Radio host, Garth Brooks help raise $2M for St. Jude

A Nashville radio host stepped up to make a huge impact in the lives of children battling cancer and the efforts being made to save their lives.

Bobby Bones hosted a star-studded event at the Ryman Auditorium last Monday to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, according to The Tennessean.

The Reging Idiots Million Dollar show delivered a big check for some special little people. A $2 million dollar check to be exact.

During the million dollar show, performances were given by The Band Perry, Rascal Flatts, and Sam Hunt.

But, the night would not have been complete without a special guest appearance by Garth Brooks.

Last night. Raging Idiots Million Dollar Show. Sam Hunt. Rascal Flatts, Garth , Thomas Rhett pic.twitter.com/eyfu9AvjBT — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) January 10, 2017

