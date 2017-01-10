Free pharmacy tech school offered in Hickory Hill

A free tech school is coming to the Hickory Hill Mall.

Good Shepherd Health opened its free Pharmacy Technician School to kick off 2017.

The school offers anyone wanting to be a pharmacy technician the chance to study for the certification exams without spending any money.

"We're paying out of our own budget to buy the books and the scrubs," Philip Baker explained. "It'll be completely free for them all they have to do is show up."

Baker is the founder of Good Shepherd Health--a Memphis-based non-profit pharmacy serving all Tennesseans. The group is using group membership dues to pay for the pharmacy school

Good Shepherd Health hopes by providing this service, many of the graduating techs will opt to work for their non-profit charity.

"We provide prescriptions either for free or at cost for out members," Baker said of Good Shepherd Health.

Baker said similar programs cost aspiring techs thousands of dollars. Thanks to Good Shepherd Health's school, it won't cost students a dime, and they should be able to complete the program in 6 months.

Certified pharmacy techs have a starting wage between $15-20 an hour.

The first round of students will begin training on January 23, 2017. The interview process is taking place now and will continue through January. To apply, email your resume and a brief paragraph on why you want to train as a pharmacy tech to Will Singleterry, Chief Operating Officer, at will@goodshephealth.com.

