Celebration of life planned for delivery driver who was gunned down

A mother of three who was killed while delivering pizza is being remembered through a celebration of life.

Nearly two months after 46-year-old Mia Jones was gunned down while delivering a pizza, her memory is living on.

The news of Jones’ murder touched people across the Mid-South, including WYPL radio host Mitch McCracken.

“The thing that really grabbed me was that her last act in life was to call her daughter Jessica and tell her that she loved her,” McCracken said.

McCracken put his sympathy into action and organized a celebration of life for Jones. The celebration is scheduled for Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m. at Neils Music Room off Quince Road.

A lineup of several local bands and musicians has been scheduled, and proceeds will go to support Jones’ family.

Employees at Dominos where Jones worked said she was a giving person, often offering a ride to her coworkers who needed to get home after work.

“Still confused about why somebody would want to hurt a pizza delivery driver who was trying to pay her bills,” Donald Pigford, Mia’s fiancé, said.

McCracken hopes the celebration will be a marriage of the good and bad of the city.

“The bad being the violence in Memphis, specifically the murder of Mia Jones, and the good being the Memphis music community,” McCracken said.

24-year-old LeAnthony Primer and 16-year-old Marquez Thompson are both charged with first-degree murder in connection to the robbery.

