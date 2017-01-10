A Better Mid-South: 'Raise your children'

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

We had large teen disturbances at two malls the last week of 2016.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings addressed security at the malls, but he had some strong words for parents.

"It is not our job to raise your children. That is your job," Rallings said.

Truer words have never been spoken.

I'm amazed how some parents want to blame everyone and everything except for their children when those children get in trouble.

I realize you can't be with them every minute of every day, but at least make the effort to instill in them respect for other people and respect for property.

As Director Rallings went on to say, "I want parents to make sure that if they're going to be in the business of having children that they're in the business of making sure they're responsible parents."

What are your thoughts about Director Rallings' comments? Email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or post a message on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South.

Parents putting the work in to raise responsible children will make this A Better Mid-South.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.