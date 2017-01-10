Potato chip bandit on the run after stolen Lay's truck found abandoned

Memphis police are on the hunt for a potato chip bandit.

The search began after police found a stolen Lay’s truck abandoned behind a house on Greenwood Street.

Police said the truck was stolen from a Valero gas station at Tchulahoma Road and Winchester Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The thief has not been caught, and it’s unclear if any of the chips were stolen.

