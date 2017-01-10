Rallings hopes new bureau will slash crimes in 2017

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said 2017 will bring the creation of a violent crimes bureau within the Memphis Police Department.

Rallings made that announcement to reporters before he spoke to the Rotary Club of Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

"We are going to stand up a violent crimes bureau to focus on our most violent offenders," said Rallings. "We are still working on it."

The bureau would be one of MPD's efforts to reign in homicide numbers and violence on city streets. 2016 set a record for Memphis with 228 homicides. A week and a half into 2017, there have been four.

18-year-old aspiring nursing student Kiara Tatum was killed on New Year's Day, when shots were fired into a crowd.

An 81 year old, Catherine Wicker, was dragged by a car and killed during a robbery attempt Sunday night.

And a man and a woman were shot to death Monday in an apartment complex, in what police said was a drug related crime.

Rallings said MPD will now be speeding up its investigatory process, with respect to homicides.

"We are going to try to, in a very short period of time, solve a homicide and deploy more resources to attack that," he said.

Speaking to the Rotary Club of Memphis Tuesday, Rallings asked the business community to step up and provide jobs for teens to keep them out of the streets.

He also broke down homicide numbers and acknowledged 2016 was difficult. He told attendees 2017 would improve with more community support.

"I think 2017 will be a better year," Rallings said.

Rallings pointed some comments toward Nashville, saying Tennessee's guns in cars law has led to increased gun thefts in Memphis. He also said any

universal carry options that would be discussed would be bad for Shelby County.

