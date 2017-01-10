Witnesses describe chaos of Target murder scene

Ronald Ellis was in court again on Wednesday, accused of killing Torhonda Cathey in 2014.

Officers thankful murder arrest of former firefighter ended without gunfire

A jury found former Memphis firefighter Ronald Ellis guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Victim's father: 'Justice has been served' after guilty verdict

A former Memphis firefighter accused of killing a woman outside a Target store faced an emotional testimony from a witness in court Tuesday.

Ron Ellis is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight outside Target in East Memphis.

Prosecutors said Ellis killed Torhonda Cathey in 2014. Defense attorneys argue Ellis did not plan the crime and should not face a first-degree murder charge.

"We heard a scream and we both took off toward the scream,” witness Dijon Brice said.

Brice said he tried to help Cathey after she crawled through the parking lot.

"A girl came out from between the cars, holding her leg, dragging it, bleeding, screaming,” Brice said.

Jurors watched surveillance tape from the day of the shooting.

In the video, a figure is seen falling to the ground. Ellis watched closely in silence in the courtroom.

Cathey’s family members said they will follow every step of the trial.

"It was rough,” Gloria Sweet-Love said. “But we are determined, for the family and for her son Caleb, to see this through."

The testimony will continue Wednesday.

