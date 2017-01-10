Grizz Girl selected to NBA All-Star Dance Squad

A Grizz Girl is headed to this year’s NBA All-Star weekend.

Ciera Williams made the NBA All-Star Dance Squad this year.

Williams said she tried out six years ago, but didn’t make the squad. This time, the Wooddale High School graduate shined among her peers.

All-star dancers are determined through a peer nomination and voting process. Only one dancer per team is selected.

Williams will represent Memphis at this year’s All-Star weekend in February.

