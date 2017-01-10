Anthony Miller wins catch of the year honors for grab vs USF

Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller had an incredible year, but one play in particular is getting a lot of love.

Yahoo Sports unveiled their college football catch of the year, voted on by readers, and Miller took the top prize, beating out Ohio State’s Noah Brown.

Miller’s catch came in week 11 against South Florida. The incredible one-handed snag quickly became a viral hit.

Miller finished the season with 95 catches, 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is expected to return to the Tigers for his senior season.

