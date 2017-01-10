Inauguration Guide: Fun facts you might not know

As the nation watches the moment that President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States, there are some fun facts you may not know about the ceremony itself and those behind it.

INAUGURATION DAY STARTS WITH WORSHIP

It all started on March 4, 1933. Before being sworn in as president, Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, went to a church service that was held at St. John's Episcopal Church. The church was conveniently located beside the White House.

It was something the couple continued to do with each inauguration, as Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1937 and 1941. Attending a worship service was important to the Roosevelts and although they did not attend St. John's on the day of his fourth inauguration (yes, that was before presidential term limits was passed by Congress in 1947), they did have a private church service at the White House before he attended the ceremony, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Committees.

This commitment and dedication to their faith and attending church on inaugural morning was something that has been kept by each president that has followed Roosevelt.

In fact, St. John's has been a popular destination for private services for presidents after Roosevelt. According to the JCC on Inaugural Committees, presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Harry Truman all attended private services at St. John's prior to being inaugurated president. St. John's will also be host to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 for a morning service, according to NBC Washington.

For a list of where each president attended service, click here.

INAUGURAL PARADE FIRST STARTED AS PRESIDENTIAL PROCESSION

According to the JCC, what is known today as the Inauguration Parade has its origins as being the a procession of the current president, military companies, bands, and elected leaders and friends would escort the President-elect to the Inauguration.

Currently, the two are separate events.

Today, the procession consists of the President-elect, Vice President-elect, and their spouses being escorted to the White House by members of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies after the worship service in the morning.

The President-elect and outgoing president will meet briefly and then go together to the Capitol for the Inauguration.

EVERY MILITARY BRANCH IS REPRESENTED

Every branch of the United States military has customarily and traditionally been participants in the Presidential escort as well as during the Inaugural Parade. Particularly, members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (customarily referred to as the Old Guard) are present and active participants in the inauguration.

The Old Guard is the same unit which faithfully and dutifully, despite any type of weather, stands guard over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.

BLAIR HOUSE

Traditionally, the President-elect will spend the night before the Inauguration at the Blair House - called The President's Guest House. This is the famous housing where dignitaries, heads of state, as well as presidents and their families have enjoyed its comfort for decades. In fact, it was the home to President Harry Truman while the White House was being remodeled during his term, according to a book titled "Blair House: The President's Guest House" by William Seale.

