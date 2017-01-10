1 dead, 1 injured in barber shop shooting

Memphis police said two people were shot at a barber shop in the 2700 block of Frayser Boulevard.

Police said two men were shot. One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The barber shop is very close to several homes, and neighbors said they heard gunshot ring out.

"It was just a lot of back and forth, back and forth," neighbor Quartavius Jones said.

Officers have one person detained, but it is unclear if that person is the one responsible for the shooting.

